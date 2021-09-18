Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $528,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,594,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $562,655,000 after purchasing an additional 160,167 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,218,000 after purchasing an additional 207,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 251,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI opened at $237.42 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.81 and a 12-month high of $246.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

