MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.93 Million

Brokerages expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce sales of $66.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.30 million and the highest is $72.52 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $266.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.15 million to $278.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $397.59 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MP stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $34.11. 4,625,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

