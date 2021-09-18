Multiplier Price Reaches $0.90 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $911,249.11 and approximately $32,135.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001857 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00073248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00123316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.26 or 0.00175907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,473.29 or 0.07166382 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,403.43 or 0.99869972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $411.51 or 0.00849065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

