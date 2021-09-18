Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,109 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,548,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 25.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $2,246,522.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

