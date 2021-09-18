Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,243 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 61,245 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 76,923 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $655,024.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $22.87 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

