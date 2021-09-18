Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.10. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 1,601 shares.

Specifically, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares in the company, valued at $256,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NBRV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%. The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

