Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Update

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 281,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NCTKF stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95. Nabtesco has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

