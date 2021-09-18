Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Short Interest Up 48.1% in August

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the August 15th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 144.6 days.

NNCSF remained flat at $$4.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. Nanosonics has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $6.17.

Get Nanosonics alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nanosonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.93 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Nanosonics Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. Its products include trophon EPR, trophon technology, and trophon2 The company was founded by Maurie Stang on November 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.