National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Shares of ETN opened at $157.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

