National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 49.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 68,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 443,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 537.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 63,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 53,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 71,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

