National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 475.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

