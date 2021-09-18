National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $245.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.14. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.51 and a 12 month high of $251.02.

