National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.49. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

