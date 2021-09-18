National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 123.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of National Health Investors worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in National Health Investors by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 229,101 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in National Health Investors by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in National Health Investors by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in National Health Investors by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NHI opened at $56.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.