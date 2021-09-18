National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in National Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in National Instruments by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,443 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after purchasing an additional 63,801 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,225,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NATI opened at $41.91 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

