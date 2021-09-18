National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of NSA opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

