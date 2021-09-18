National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) COO Rey Perez, Jr. Buys 110 Shares

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) COO Rey Perez, Jr. acquired 110 shares of National Western Life Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.36 and a 200 day moving average of $230.21. The stock has a market cap of $749.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.15. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Western Life Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in National Western Life Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in National Western Life Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in National Western Life Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

