Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.80.

JFrog stock opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -89.71.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,702 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in JFrog by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,677,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,410,000 after acquiring an additional 210,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JFrog by 4,597.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 655.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,832 shares during the period. Finally, Ashe Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in JFrog by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,401,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,541,000 after acquiring an additional 368,400 shares during the period. 52.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

