Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

NKTR stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. Research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $184,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,817 shares of company stock valued at $772,151. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

