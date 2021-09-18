Neo Market Capitalization Achieves $3.50 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $3.50 billion and approximately $306.80 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $49.60 or 0.00103175 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00071417 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00059184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00120281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.95 or 0.00178768 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.