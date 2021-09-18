NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in NetApp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fox-Davies Capital cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $90.01 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $93.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

