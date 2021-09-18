Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.92

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.92 and traded as high as $5.00. Netlist shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 547,414 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Netlist had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 202.56%. The business had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

