Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Plans $0.05 Semi-annual Dividend

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Saturday, September 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NTIP opened at $3.03 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.28.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 39.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,986.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

