Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Plans $0.05 Semi-annual Dividend

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Saturday, September 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.
Shares of NTIP opened at $3.03 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.28.
Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 39.59%.
About Network-1 Technologies
Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.
