Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the August 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NTIP stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,962. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.28. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

In other news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $538,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,986.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Network-1 Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,810,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

