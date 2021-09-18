New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 11,711 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.