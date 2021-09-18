New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 12,851 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRMY. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after buying an additional 59,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,607 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 205.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,926 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

