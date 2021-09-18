New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,580 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of OneWater Marine worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,354 shares of company stock worth $1,912,115 in the last quarter. 24.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.71.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

