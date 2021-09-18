New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $477,000 Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,483,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 556,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $41.30 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.90 million, a P/E ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,206.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,642,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.