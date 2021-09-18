New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 15,635 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 130.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $128,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $12,210,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNK opened at $20.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.56 million, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.00. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

