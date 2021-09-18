New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 9,643 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,207,000 after acquiring an additional 646,547 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,251 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 396,273 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 829,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after buying an additional 117,410 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNS opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.21. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

