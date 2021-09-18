New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,300 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SANA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $22,175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $13,804,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $13,012,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $31,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $24.98 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.16.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $57,523.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 976,100 shares in the company, valued at $24,412,261. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 74,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,895 over the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

