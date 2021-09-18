Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Down 44.1% in August

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the August 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCMGY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. 65,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,226. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newcrest Mining has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $24.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

