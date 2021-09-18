Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,741 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL opened at $24.81 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.