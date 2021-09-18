Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Newmont were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 5.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.