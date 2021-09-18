News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 37.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of News by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of News by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of News by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of News by 2.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of News by 3.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.52. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

