NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price objective upped by TD Securities to C$10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

NXE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NXE stock opened at C$6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 41.05 and a current ratio of 41.32. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.15.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.