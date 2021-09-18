NextDAO Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $239,193.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00072536 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00121259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00174683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002816 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,137,210,512 coins and its circulating supply is 2,096,978,403 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

