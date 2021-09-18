NextDAO Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $239,193.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00072536 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00121259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00174683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002816 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NAX is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,137,210,512 coins and its circulating supply is 2,096,978,403 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

