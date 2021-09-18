NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $204,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. Research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

