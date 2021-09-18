NFT Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and $74,190.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00059288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00133514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00046667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

