NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Reaches $4,053.11 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 63.2% higher against the US dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for $4,053.11 or 0.08362527 BTC on major exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $3,166.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00059954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00134441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00046730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

MASK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 277 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

