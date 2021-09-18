Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PJUN. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000.

NYSEARCA:PJUN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.43. 1,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,109. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

