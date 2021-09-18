Nikulski Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned 0.28% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 169.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KAPR remained flat at $$27.39 during midday trading on Friday. 2,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,420. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $27.86.

