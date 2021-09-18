Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,300 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $243,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $55,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $45,435 and sold 150,136 shares worth $1,574,867. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

