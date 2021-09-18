Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 390 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,143,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,416,000 after buying an additional 52,973 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $449.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $33.68.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

In other news, CEO Charles N. Funk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

