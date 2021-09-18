Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $100,000 Stock Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Bbva USA bought a new position in TriMas during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in TriMas by 22.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in TriMas during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TriMas during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $29.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.76.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.83 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

