Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 610 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 696,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,618,000 after acquiring an additional 85,360 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Cohu by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth about $25,357,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Cohu by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cohu by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $35,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

COHU stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

