Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,550 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 27.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.27, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

