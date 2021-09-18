Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at $1,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 94,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Sanmina stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

