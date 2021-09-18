Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Sold by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC reduced its holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.05% of Noodles & Company worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth $357,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth $1,459,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $565.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,237.76, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

